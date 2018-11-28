You are here

Home > Technology

India's telecom lobby group seek to halt release of movie showing cellphones as villains

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 11:15 PM

doc72yqksfv02rm65osh7y_doc72yp4umunsi8st3ei7r.jpg
A big-ticket Indian film "2.0" that shows a post-apocalyptic world in which cellphones turn against their users has ruffled the feathers of the country's telecom companies, who say the movie is defamatory and promotes unscientific attitudes against mobile phones.
REUTERS

[MUMBAI] A big-ticket Indian film that shows a post-apocalyptic world in which cellphones turn against their users has ruffled the feathers of the country's telecom companies, who say the movie is defamatory and promotes unscientific attitudes against mobile phones.

In a letter to the country's censor board and the government, The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), asked that a certificate issued to allow the movie to be shown be revoked and its release suspended. The film is scheduled to start appearing in cinemas on Thursday.

Pitched as one of the biggest Bollywood releases of the year, "2.0" is a multi-lingual film which hopes to rival the big Hollywood franchises increasingly finding favour with Indian audiences. Its lead is Rajinikanth, an actor from the southern state of Tamil Nadu who has a huge fan following, and is often referred to as the biggest movie star in India.

The villain of the movie, a giant that is half-human and half-bird, has wings made out of cellphones, and at one point in the trailer, growls: "Every person who owns a cellphone is a murderer."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Scenes from the trailer show cellphones shooting out of users' hands and into the sky, rising up like a typhoon and engulfing everything in sight.

"The said depiction of mobile services and towers is false, based on no evidence and wholly fictional. It is grossly prejudicial to the complainant and its members," said COAI's letter dated Nov 23. A copy of the letter was reviewed by Reuters.

A Censor Board official was not immediately available for comment.

An email sent to India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting seeking comment did not get a response outside of business hours.

"There is always a danger that some segments of the population can use the movie to instigate law and order problems and initiate tower shutdowns," COAI director general Rajan Mathews told Reuters via a text message.

"We are only requesting a previewing of the movie to ensure there is no such danger. Problems leading to tower shut downs have started from less than what is portrayed in a movie such as '2.0' with a star actor."

Core members of the COAI - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries' venture Jio - did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

India, the world's fastest growing major mobile phone market, has an estimated 850 million mobile phones, according to tech research Counterpoint.

The producers of the film could not be immediately reached for a comment.

REUTERS

Technology

New Zealand intelligence bans China's Huawei from 5G rollout

Russian hackers bilked firms out of tens of millions of dollars

Former employee says Facebook failing black people

Google workers demand end to censored Chinese search project

Facebook was warned of alleged Russian meddling back in 2014

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens S$300m facility

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
4 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
5 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

Must Read

compact.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore needs new social compact to help 'the slow keep pace with the fast': Chan Chun Sing

compact.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc72yngk3mvgkehacags5_doc71vlnio24qatxakg2mx.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Transport

Go-Jek said to enter Singapore this week in challenge to Grab

Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's top jobs in demand for 2019 to be analytics, data-driven: Robert Walters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening