India's Times speeds up push into digital services

THE publisher of India's largest English-language newspaper is accelerating its push into technology services as it aims to boost revenue from segments outside news to about US$1 billion by 2025.

Bennett Coleman & Co, also known as the Times group, is aiming to take advantage of the shift among readers to online platforms from the traditional print media the company had thrived on, Satyan Gajwani, vice chairman of Times Internet Ltd, the conglomerate's digital arm, said in an interview. The company is working with an adviser on possibly selling a 10 per cent stake in Times Internet, Bloomberg reported last month.

"The space where we feel we can be competitive is somewhere in between media and technology, which is kind of our sweet spot," Mr Gajwani said.

Deeper engagement with audiences is the broader goal, he said.

Times Internet, founded in 1999, already owns some of the country's most popular news websites, live-streaming apps and fintech firms. BLOOMBERG