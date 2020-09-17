You are here

Home > Technology

India's Times speeds up push into digital services

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

THE publisher of India's largest English-language newspaper is accelerating its push into technology services as it aims to boost revenue from segments outside news to about US$1 billion by 2025.

Bennett Coleman & Co, also known as the Times group, is aiming to take advantage of the shift among readers to online platforms from the traditional print media the company had thrived on, Satyan Gajwani, vice chairman of Times Internet Ltd, the conglomerate's digital arm, said in an interview. The company is working with an adviser on possibly selling a 10 per cent stake in Times Internet, Bloomberg reported last month.

"The space where we feel we can be competitive is somewhere in between media and technology, which is kind of our sweet spot," Mr Gajwani said.

Deeper engagement with audiences is the broader goal, he said.

SEE ALSO

Firms need data, tech capabilities to emerge stronger from Covid-19 crisis

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Times Internet, founded in 1999, already owns some of the country's most popular news websites, live-streaming apps and fintech firms. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to WFH

Unfriended abroad, China's tech giants seek home comfort

Jack Ma's Ant Group wants tech analysts to help cover its stock

India's largest media group accelerating push into digital services

Alibaba's newest business: Modernising China's factories

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 12:18 AM
Life & Culture

Netanyahu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Gulf accords

[TEL AVIV] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize following the...

Sep 17, 2020 12:13 AM
Real Estate

Las Vegas homebuyers are bidding up prices in collapsing economy

[LAS VEGAS] Nowhere is the widening gap between real estate and the real economy more apparent than in Las Vegas,...

Sep 17, 2020 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US imposes sanctions on Chinese firm over Cambodia project

[WASHINGTON] The United States has blacklisted a Chinese developer of a port, airport and resort complex in Cambodia...

Sep 17, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

[WASHINGTON] The Justice Department revealed Wednesday previously sealed indictments of five Chinese hackers and...

Sep 16, 2020 11:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

As Opec+ meets this week, UAE emerges as main laggard

[LONDON] The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a major laggard in delivering oil output cuts in August, figures...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.