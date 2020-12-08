You are here

Indonesia's Bio Farma says interim data for Sinovac vaccine shows up to 97% efficacy

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 4:47 PM

AK_f_0812.jpg
Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said on Tuesday that interim data on trials it was conducting on vaccines produced by the Chinese company Sinovac showed up to 97 per cent efficacy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said on Tuesday that interim data on trials it was conducting on vaccines produced by the Chinese company Sinovac showed up to 97 per cent efficacy.

"Our clinical trial team found, within one month, that the interim data shows up to 97 per cent for its efficacy," said Iwan Setiawan, a spokesman for Bio Farma.

Bio Farma did not provide data on how many participants got infected during the trial that involves 1,600 people.

Mr Iwan said Bio Farma would wait for full results and it expected Indonesia's food and drug agency to issue emergency use authorisation in late January before mass vaccination could start.

REUTERS

