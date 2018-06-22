You are here

Home > Technology

Instagram allows longer videos in direct challenge to YouTube

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180622_SMINSTA22_3477869.jpg
Instagram's Mr Systrom answering a question at a news conference in San Francisco on Wednesday. With him on stage are (from left) social media star Bryce Xavier, Instagram product manager Ashley Yuki and Ms Pons.
PHOTO: REUTERS

San Francisco

EXPANDING further beyond its origins as an app for sharing pretty photos, Instagram said on Wednesday that it will now allow users to post videos up to an hour long, a feature that will thrust it into direct competition with YouTube and its own parent company.

At an event in San Francisco that was delayed about 45 minutes because of technical issues, Instagram said it was debuting IGTV - a new video section for videos that are shot vertically, which is how people typically record things on smartphones.

The company said it would also launch IGTV as its own stand-alone app in the next few weeks. Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 for US$1 billion when the nascent photo-sharing service had only 30 million users.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Since then, Instagram has opened up the platform to videos of up to one minute and copied a popular feature of its rival Snapchat by allowing ephemeral posts known as stories. Instagram said it has one billion monthly users. By comparison, Google's YouTube platform has said it has 1.9 billion users logging into the service every month, and Facebook - which has itself been pushing consumers to spend more time watching videos - has 2.2 billion monthly users.

Instagram made the announcement at a morning event that had the look and feel of a late-night rave. For nearly an hour, tech industry reporters and social media stars waited in a neon-lit room pulsing with music spun by a live DJ.

Food was served with Instagram-worthy presentations, including a do-it-yourself açaí station featuring the on-trend breakfast smoothie bowl, and a toast bar which, naturally, featured avocado toast.

A company spokesman attributed the long delay before the presentation started to "technical difficulties", and just minutes before Instagram unveiled its push into longer videos, its own blog published the news first.

In many ways, Instagram is what Facebook is not. Instagram is native to smartphones, attracts a younger, thought-to-be cooler audience and is popular among celebrities and influencers - all traits that serve as catnip for advertisers.

The new push from Instagram is an acknowledgment of the changing nature of online video viewing.

IGTV will feature videos shot vertically to fill the screens of smartphones versus the landscape orientation of televisions and computer monitors. In addition, it was reaching out to the new stars of today's digital video world - social media stars with millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram.

Winning over such so-called creators is essential to enticing users to spend more time on video platforms. As younger viewers turn away from traditional television, the stars of YouTube and Instagram are building massive audiences that return for new content daily.

"Video is the way we hang out with friends, the way we pass the time, but the way we watch it is changing," said Kevin Systrom, Instagram's chief executive. "Teens might be watching less TV, but they're watching more creators online."

Instagram and YouTube are the two main platforms where creators build an audience to make money from advertising, sponsorship deals or merchandise. As Instagram adds longer videos to its platform, YouTube has been adding social-network-like features to allow creators to communicate more easily with fans.

YouTube splits advertising revenue with content creators, something that Instagram does not offer. Mr Systrom said IGTV will not do advertising at first, but he noted that it wants to do what's "fair" for creators in the future.

Lele Pons, who has 25 million followers on Instagram, took the stage at the event and said she will host a new cooking programme for IGTV. At a news conference after the event, Ms Pons said it was hard to predict how the longer video format on Instagram will change the viewing habits of her fans. She said she will continue to split her efforts "50-50" between YouTube and Instagram. NYTIMES

Technology

MyRepublic moves into telco space; launches 3 mobile plans

Australian telco MNF to acquire Singapore's SuperInternet

Singapore Myanmar Investco faces summons linked to US$10.8m share sale

Intel CEO Krzanich resigns after relationship with employee

Xiaomi will have to work hard to defend its position in India

Intel CEO resigns after probe into relationship with employee

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
4 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

Jun 22, 2018
Transport

SIA group to transfer SilkAir planes to Scoot as short-haul fight heats up

BT_20180622_NBBREXIT22_3478310.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Theresa May sees off rebels, allowing freedom to negotiate Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening