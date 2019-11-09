You are here

Home > Technology

Instagram test of hiding 'likes' spreading to US

Sat, Nov 09, 2019 - 12:04 PM

rk_instagram_091119.jpg
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri on Friday said that a test of hiding "likes" at the image and photo sharing social network will spread to the US.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Instagram chief Adam Mosseri on Friday said that a test of hiding "likes" at the image and photo sharing social network will spread to the US.

"Heads up! We've been testing making likes private on Instagram in a number of countries this year," Mosseri said in a tweet.

"We're expanding those tests to include a small portion of people in the US next week."

Facebook in September confirmed it is dabbling with no longer making a public display of how many "likes" are racked up by posts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Such a change could ease pressure to win approval with images, videos or comments and, instead, get people to simply focus on what is in the posts.

SEE ALSO

Viral visuals driving social media manipulation on YouTube and Instagram, say researchers

Facebook-owned Instagram earlier this year announced it was testing hiding like counts and video view tallies in more than a half-dozen countries, with account holders still able to see the numbers but masking amounts from others.

Twitter has also experimented with hiding numbers of times tweets were "liked" or "retweeted," according to product lead Kayvon Beykpour.

Twitter found that people engaged less with tweets when they couldn't see the counts.

"When you remove engagement indicators, people engage less," Mr Beykpour said while briefing journalists at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco earlier this year.

AFP

Technology

Twitter spy case highlights risks for big tech platforms

The secret and frustrating life of a Google contract worker

Mastercard, Tappy to embed payment chips in fashion items

Indian WhatsApp users ask govt to explain ties with Israeli firm in privacy breach case

Tech firms react to netizens' digital privacy concerns

Facebook unveils steps to combat 2020 US elections disinformation

BREAKING

Nov 9, 2019 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

Two dead, at least 150 homes lost in Australia bushfires

[FORSTER, Australia] Catastrophic bushfires have killed at least two people and forced thousands from their homes in...

Nov 9, 2019 12:54 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea to end intel-sharing pact with Japan as planned

[SEOUL] South Korea reiterated its plans to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a symbolic...

Nov 9, 2019 12:52 PM
Government & Economy

China factory gate prices falter, while inflation soars to near 8-year high

[BEIJING] China's producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October, as the manufacturing sector...

Nov 9, 2019 12:03 PM
Government & Economy

Twitter spy case highlights risks for big tech platforms

[WASHINGTON] The allegations of spying by former Twitter employees for Saudi Arabia underscore the risks for Silicon...

Nov 9, 2019 11:35 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese inflation hits highest rate since 2012

[BEIJING] China's consumer prices grew at their fastest rate in almost eight years in October driven by a spike in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly