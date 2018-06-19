You are here

Home > Technology

Intel has paths around Trump's China tariffs, analysts say

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 2:42 PM

 [SAN FRANCISCO] Intel Corp, the world's biggest chipmaker by revenue and a prominent US manufacturer, could avoid the most severe effects of a new list of Chinese tariffs proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump by shifting its production among its facilities, analysts said Monday.

On Friday, Trump said he planned to push ahead with tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports. While chips were largely spared from the initial list of targeted goods released in April, US trade officials on Friday released a second tariff list of 284 products worth US$16 billion that includes the processor and memory chips at the heart of Intel's business.

Those tariffs will not go into effect until after a public comment period, and there is a chance that chips could be cut from it before it is made final, analysts said. But Intel shares dropped 3.4 per cent to US$53.22 on Monday on news of a stock downgrade and investor concerns over tariffs. Late Monday, Trump also announced he might pursue US$200 billion more in tariffs on Chinese goods, though it was unclear whether the list would include more chips or computing products that might impact Intel.

Intel could shift its production strategies to avoid much of the blow. Intel produces raw chips at six so-called wafer fabs, with three in the United States, one in Ireland, one in Israel and one in China. From there, chips go to so-called assembly and test facilities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After that, they are sold to Intel's customers, large computer brands or contract manufacturers who work on their behalf. Most of those entities are legally based in China because that is where most electronics are built, and that explains why Intel booked US$14.8 billion in China revenue in 2017.

But it is Intel's US$12.5 billion revenue from the United States that is at risk. If Intel makes a chip at its US plants in Oregon, Arizona or New Mexico, then sends it to China for low-level assembly work and then brings it back so it can be put into a device manufactured in the United States, the chip would get hit by the tariff.

But Intel also has assembly and test centers in Costa Rica, Malaysia and Vietnam. Chips from non-Chinese wafer fabs sold to American companies that pass through those facilities likely would not be hit.

"My sense is they can probably skip most of the tariffs," said Dan Hutcheson, CEO of VLSI Research Inc.

Intel does have a factory in Dalian, China where it makes memory chips, which would be directly impacted by the tariff if purchased by US customers directly. While memory chips made up only US$3.5 billion of Intel's US$62.7 billion in revenue last year, they are viewed as a key driver of the company's plan to diversify away from its heavy dependence on CPU chips.

"Trade wars in general are going to be bad for the global economy, and semiconductors tend to be global," said Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon.

The assembly and test work that many chipmakers carry out in China makes up only about 10 percent of the value of a chip, with the design and manufacturing making up the bulk of a chip's value. Jimmy Goodrich, vice president of policy for the Semiconductor Industry Association, said chipmakers could be forced to pay tariffs on their own products simply for doing a small portion of the work in China.

"We should be talking about a policy frame work that supports, not slows down, an industry that, unlike many others, still manufactures here in the US," Goodrich said.

REUTERS

Technology

Jilted Fujifilm sues Xerox for US$1b after aborted merger

Cardless cash withdrawal app soCash adds 7-Eleven to Singapore merchant network

ZTE shares plunge 17% after US Senate votes to reimpose ban

Top US court to rule in Apple case over app monopoly

Dentist quits Samsung to disrupt S Korea's payment system

Liberty refuses to pay ransom after computer systems are hacked

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing

Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading at 3,332, up 0.2% on day

Jun 19, 2018
Transport

SP Group to build Singapore's largest public electric vehicle charging network by 2020

BP_CapitaLand_190618_42.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening