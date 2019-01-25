You are here

Home > Technology

Intel's forecast misses on slowing China, data centre; shares tumble

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 6:25 AM

SL_INTEL_250119_20.jpg
Intel Corp forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below analysts' estimates and missed on fourth-quarter sales expectations on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in China and sluggish demand for its data centre and modem chips.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Intel Corp forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below analysts' estimates and missed on fourth-quarter sales expectations on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in China and sluggish demand for its data centre and modem chips.

The company's shares fell 7.7 per cent in extended trading and also undid part of a chip stock rally earlier in the day following better-than-feared quarterly results from a clutch of companies such as Texas Instruments Inc, Xilinx Inc and Lam Research Corp.

Smaller rival Advanced Micro Devices, which reports results next Tuesday, dropped 2 per cent, while Nvidia fell 1 per cent.

Sales warnings from Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltd earlier this month had pointed to stagnating smartphone demand and a cooling Chinese economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Reports that Apple is reducing planned production for its three new iPhone models by about 10 per cent for the January-March quarter weighed on Intel, which has replaced Qualcomm as the sole supplier of modem chips for the newer phones.

Intel forecast first-quarter revenue of US$16 billion and adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$17.35 billion and a profit of $1.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"The macro environment does not look good at the moment and if it gets worse, Intel could see a further downside to its outlook," said Kinngai Chan, an analyst with Summit Insights Group.

Intel has turned to the server chips it supplies data centre operators for growth in recent years. However, fourth-quarter revenue in that higher-margin business came in at US$6.07 billion, below expectations of US$6.35 billion, according to financial and data analytics firm FactSet.

The company said data centre missed expectations "on softer China demand" and "cloud deceleration".

Revenue in the company's client computing business, which includes sales to PC makers was US$9.82 billion, missing FactSet estimates of US$10.01 billion.

Intel reported net income of US$5.20 billion, or $1.12 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec 29, compared with a loss of US$687 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to US$18.66 billion from US$17.05 billion, but missed estimates of US$19.01 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.28 per share, above expectations of $1.22.

REUTERS

Technology

StanChart makes its first S'pore trade finance deal on blockchain

China deletes 'malicious' mobile apps

Crunching big data enables targeted service

Can we make artificial intelligence ethical?

Automation: The leader of digital transformation

China's Huawei books record sales in its smartphone business

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

Must Read

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Transport

LTA looking at level playing field for ride-hailing and taxi market

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening