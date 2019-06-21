Investment in 5G will further dent finances of Indian operators

Mumbai

AFTER racking up US$59 billion of net debt to survive a brutal war in the world's second-biggest phone-services market, some of India's billionaires are bracing for more as their next battle looms: 5G.

India seeks to raise US$84 billion this year from a sale of airwaves - most of it for the new technology tipped to revolutionise connectivity. That is posing a conundrum for the carriers controlled by tycoons including Mukesh Ambani, Asia's wealthiest man.

Investment would mean more borrowings, but the reward could be revenue streams never seen before. Operators may soon decide how much more pain they can endure for a high-speed wireless network that can offer better user experience in streaming, gaming and entertainment in a market where Netflix Inc to Amazon.com Inc are making inroads.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

With applications ranging from manufacturing to education and health care, 5G could be the catalyst for India's digital economy that has the potential to reach US$1 trillion by 2025, according to a report by Deloitte.

"Any player missing on the 5G service offering is likely to see erosion of market share," said Alok Shende, a Mumbai-based principal analyst for telecom at Ascentius Insights. "There's all the more case for maintaining competitive parity to remain in the game. Offering a forward path to customers is important."

While 5G offers potential in augmented reality, virtual reality, connected cars, autonomous drones, smart homes and cities, the real promise for a country like India lies in rural areas, said Prashant Singhal, global head of telecommunications at Ernst & Young.

The technology could address some of the basic challenges due to lack of infrastructure in health care and education. For instance, an experienced surgeon in a major urban hospital can advise an in-theatre doctor in a small town to perform a surgery over a real-time 5G connection; or a holographic image of a teacher could be beamed to a classroom in a village, he said.

Most of Asia's largest wireless carriers are in the process of testing 5G networks, with plans to introduce them commercially in 2020.

South Korea's SK Telecom Co unveiled its 5G network for public use in April, calling it the world's first such full commercial roll-out. China issued 5G licences to its three main operators earlier this month, raising the prospect of services starting as early as this year. India plans to deploy its own next year.

The immediate challenge in India would be the investment needed for the network, which the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India estimated could be as much as US$70 billion. That amount will further dent the finances of operators that are in the midst of efforts to pare debt piled over the past decade.

"Spectrum pricing is too expensive in India, and the telecom companies will have further stress in their balance sheets if they wish to participate in the upcoming auction," said Rajan Mathews, chief of Cellular Operators Association of India, the industry group representing the carriers. "But they have an option of buying at a later date."

In India, successive governments running chronic budget deficits have relied on airwave auctions to replenish their coffers. If authorities do not garner enough demand for the airwaves, they usually cut the price by as much as 40 per cent in the subsequent round, according to Deepti Chaturvedi, an analyst at CLSA India Pvt. The preferred option may be to defer the purchase, she wrote in a note earlier this month.

Despite a market with more than 1.1 billion subscribers, competition has driven data tariffs to less than US$1 for one GB - the cheapest in the world. The monthly average revenue per mobile user is also among the lowest - at about US$2 - compared with about US$8 in China and at least US$40 in the US.

The environment got tougher after Mr Ambani, as part of his empire expansion, unleashed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in 2016 with free calls and even cheaper data. As a result, many incumbents retreated or merged.

Reliance Communications Ltd, run by Mr Ambani's younger brother, is now facing bankruptcy. The consolidation has left three non-state carriers still standing, from about 10 four years ago: Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. BLOOMBERG