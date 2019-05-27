iPhone assembler Hon Hai sees potential change of client orders due to trade war

Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry said it may see changes in orders amid the trade war, though it expects the impact on the company's overall business to be "limited".

[TAIPEI] Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry said it may see changes in orders amid the trade war, though it expects the impact on the company's overall business to be "limited".

The company has built a global manufacturing network and will continue to diversify its portfolio of clients and production locations to meet clients' needs, it said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday. Hon Hai has also set up an executive team to closely monitor the development of US-China trade war, it said.

BLOOMBERG