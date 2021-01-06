You are here

Home > Technology

IPhone supply chain sends bullish signal on 5G after tepid start

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 12:32 AM

[CUPERTINO] IPhone suppliers are racing to meet surging demand for Apple's 5G handsets after tech-savvy consumers leaped on the first major wireless technology upgrade in a decade.

Robust demand for the devices helped iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry beat quarterly revenue expectations. British-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor increased its revenue forecasts due to stronger-than-expected demand for 5G phones and tablets.

The numbers suggest the world may finally be warming to 5G with its much faster download speeds and more reliable connections. After spending billions of dollars on new infrastructure, carriers have struggled to sell the costly handsets to consumers during an economic crisis.

They were hoping Apple's late arrival to the 5G game would fire up demand, but it's been an uncertain picture for the first few months. Apple shares fell in October after quarterly iPhone sales missed Wall Street estimates and revenue in China slumped, although chief executive officer Tim Cook said the new 5G-ready iPhone 12 line was well received.

"This update confirms continuing strong performance of Apple's hardware line-up, still supported by the need to work from home and to learn from home," said Bryan Garnier analyst Frederic Yoboue. "On top of that it shows that demand for the new iPhones is very buoyant." Asian countries including South Korea and China have moved fastest in rolling out full 5G services. US phone companies are piling into the technology to sustain profits for the next decade and are racing to offer the broadest, most reliable network.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

At an auction of the nation's 5G airwaves on Monday, bids from carriers and pay-TV providers surged past US$76.5 billion, crushing analyst estimates of US$47 billion.

Demand for 5G gear was not a given after several years of sluggish handset sales that plateaued at around 1.5 billion units in 2019, according to data compiled by Gartner. That's partly because high-end phones have become more expensive: Google, Samsung and Apple have all rolled out several devices costing more than US$1,000.

Europe's less profitable phone industry has avoided a headlong plunge into 5G, wary of rolling out expensive services that consumers won't be ready to pay for. That's left a region that pioneered wireless mobile phones lagging the world in the latest technology, with many countries still lacking full 4G services. In much of the region, 5G signals disappear beyond the limits of big cities.

If European consumers joined the 5G phone rush, it would give a short-term boost to the profits of carriers that make a chunk of their earnings from handset sales, and encourage them to spend more to close gaps in 5G national coverage.

Apple's 5G push has been complicated by a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other devices.

There's also a turbulent political backdrop. Governments across the globe - led by the US - have banned China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE from supplying 5G networking equipment, forcing local telecom companies to more expensive alternatives.

Conspiracy theorists have also promoted groundless and widely condemned theories linking 5G to the spread of coronavirus.

That's done little to dent long-term optimism over a technology that allows near-instantaneous video downloads and heralds a wealth of industrial applications from self-driving cars to remote surgery and connected factories. 5G is expected to generate US$1.15 trillion in revenue by 2025, according to forecasts from the GSMA, an industry body.

"We expect strong consumer demand to continue to filter deeper into the supply chain," said Andrew Gardiner, analyst at Barclays.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

IMDA seeks more views on draft code for providers of telco, media services

Foxconn to make electric SUVs with Byton

World's worst internet shutdowns cost India US$2.8b in 2020

Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

Mitsubishi partners with startup to sell lab-grown beef in Japan

NYSE says it no longer intends to move forward with delisting three Chinese telcos

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

World Bank sees global output up 4% in 2021, flags downside risks

[WASHINGTON] The global economy is expected to expand 4 per cent in 2021 after shrinking 4.3 per cent in 2020, the...

Jan 5, 2021 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector activity rises to nearly 2-1/2-year high

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in December likely as...

Jan 5, 2021 11:27 PM
Consumer

Amazon buys 11 aircraft to make deliveries faster

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said on Tuesday it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, as it looks to boost its delivery...

Jan 5, 2021 10:55 PM
Government & Economy

Sunak hands US$6.2b to UK firms facing lockdown recession

[LONDON] Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced US$6.2 billion of emergency support to help UK businesses...

Jan 5, 2021 10:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St inches lower with focus on Georgia elections

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgia's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

Axington proposes change of auditors

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for