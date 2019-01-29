You are here

Home > Technology

Islamic browser promises better Web experience

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

A MALAYSIAN startup is betting that there's plenty of pent-up demand for a new browser that's compliant with Islamic values, at a time of mounting concerns over privacy, bias and online abuse over the internet.

SalamWeb, a mobile browser, is designed to deliver a Muslim-friendly Web experience. The app, which includes messaging, news and other features, is aimed at users in Malaysia and Indonesia, according to Hasni Zarina Mohamed Khan, managing director at Salam Web Technologies MY Sdn.

Her goal is to eventually capture 10 per cent of the 1.8 billion global Muslim population. She pointed to some of challenges facing the Web, as the world's largest technology companies from Google to Facebook Inc face criticism for doing too little to address harmful content and false information. Human rights group Amnesty International looked at abusive interactions and concluded that Twitter is a "toxic place for women". "We want to make the internet a better place," Ms Hasni Zarina said. "We know the internet has the good and the bad, so SalamWeb offers you a tool to create this window that lets you go to the internet to see the good."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SalamWeb relies on community-vetted content filters that mark Web pages as appropriate, neutral or inappropriate, while warning users when they approach sites with gambling or pornography. It also has Muslim-specific functions, such as prayer times and an indicator for Qibla, or the direction that a Muslim must face when praying.

The products are certified compliant by the independent Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board, and is built on the open-source Chromium software that's the basis of Google Chrome Web browser. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Singapore is first stop abroad for Lufthansa's innovation hub

France to toughen 5G telco hardware access, citing security

Nick Clegg uses debut as Facebook lobbyist to win over EU

Apple's partners quicken shift from China as trade tensions rise

Halal Internet? Islamic browser promises better Web experience

Bing outage in China was technical error, not censors' block: source

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

doc73tyygpk4nnvirmn8x5_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening