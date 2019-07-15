You are here

Home > Technology

James Murdoch makes largest deal yet with bet on VR

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Los Angeles

JAMES Murdoch, heir to billionaire media magnate Rupert Murdoch, has added the biggest investment yet to his closely-watched portfolio - a bet on the virtual-reality (VR) provider called the Void LLC.

Mr Murdoch has invested US$20 million in the business, according to a person familiar with the transaction.

He's also taken a seat on the board, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn't yet public.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Murdoch joins a high-profile list of investors, including Fidelity Management, Qualcomm Ventures and Walt Disney Co.

The company, based in Lindon, Utah, operates interactive entertainment experiences in 11 cities around the world. Customers don goggles and a backpack to immerse themselves in stories such as Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, which costs about US$35.

The Void got a new chief executive officer in August, when board member Craig Watson took the helm following the departure of Cliff Plumer.

Former Lululemon Athletica Inc CEO Laurent Potdevin also has been serving as a senior adviser to the company for about a year, according to two people familiar with the matter. The executive didn't respond to an emailed request for comment.

Mr Potdevin hasn't been identified publicly as having a job at the company, although he has taken to Twitter and YouTube to tout the Void's product. He resigned from Lululemon in February 2018 under a cloud of misconduct allegations.

Though the company was vague about the behaviour, it signalled that unprofessional dealings with employees became an issue.

Void chief financial officer Jeff Ruggels, meanwhile, is leaving the company in a move that has been long planned, one of the people said.

Mr Murdoch, 46, parted ways with 21st Century Fox Inc after his family struck a US$71 billion deal to sell a swath of assets to Disney this year.

As an investor, he's pursued a far-flung range of opportunities. That's included a Norwegian drone-technology company, a comic-book publisher and the venture capital firm Human Ventures.

The investments are helping jump-start a new fund called Lupa Systems that spans technology and entertainment.

While Mr Murdoch was at Fox, the entertainment company invested in a rival to the Void, Dreamscape Immersive. He prefers Void's technology to that of Dreamscape, one of the people said.

The investment in Void is the largest yet for his fund, although the mogul is also working with Comcast Corp on a potentially bigger investment in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, India's top publicly traded television network, according to the person. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Singapore startup FintruX Network launches financing platform

Facebook's Libra faces scepticism from London fintech sector

YouTube tries to get video stars off their advertising addiction

US regulators approve US$5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues: source

35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
3 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
4 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
5 Laid-off expat bankers struggle to find new jobs in Hong Kong

Must Read

BT_20190713_PGBRUNCH13COLOU_3834466.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Brunch

The doctor is online: why telemedicine apps need to tread with caution

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_LLASTAR13_3834200.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Technology

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly