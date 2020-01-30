You are here

Home > Technology

Japan Display shares suspended after fresh report of Ichigo stake

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 8:09 AM

[TOKYO] The Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday suspended trading in shares of Japan Display after the Nikkei business daily reported that Ichigo Asset Management would inject about 100 billion yen (S$1.22 billion) into the company.

The Nikkei report is largely in line with a Kyodo News report last week that the bailout from Ichigo would exceed 90 billion yen. Last month, Japan Display said it planned to receive up to 90 billion yen in financial support from Ichigo.

Responding to the Nikkei report, Japan Display repeated in a statement that it aimed to finalise the funding deal by the end of the month.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 08:07 AM
Technology

Samsung Electronics Q4 operating profit falls 34%, dogged by chip market downturn

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics said on Thursday its operating profit fell 34 per cent in the October-December quarter,...

Jan 30, 2020 08:06 AM
Companies & Markets

Suntec Reit prices new S$200m 7-year notes at 2.95%

SUNTEC Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) has launched S$200 million worth of new notes, to be issued under...

Jan 30, 2020 08:01 AM
Companies & Markets

Micro-Mechanics shuts Suzhou factory amid virus outbreak

MICRO-MECHANICS (Holdings) on Wednesday said its factory in Suzhou, China will be temporarily closed, and is...

Jan 30, 2020 07:39 AM
Consumer

Paris tour operators fret as Chinese tourist flows slow

[PARIS] The French tourism industry fears a hit to its booming Chinese business as the coronavirus epidemic hinders...

Jan 30, 2020 07:37 AM
Government & Economy

Warren proposes criminalising disinformation about voting in US

[WASHINGTON] Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday proposed civil and criminal penalties...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly