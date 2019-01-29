You are here

Home > Technology

Japan to survey 200m gadgets for cybersecurity

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 2:20 PM

file73ueyqglczn2k8xneot.jpg
Japan is preparing a national sweep of some 200 million network-connected gadgets for cybersecurity lapses ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, an official said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan is preparing a national sweep of some 200 million network-connected gadgets for cybersecurity lapses ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, an official said on Tuesday.

The government-backed National Institute of Information and Communications Technology will start the survey from February to check potential vulnerabilities in items such as routers, webcams and Web-connected home appliances.

Tokyo is rushing to beef up cybersecurity as the nation prepares to host major global events, such as the Rugby World Cup this year, the Group of 20 meetings and the summer Olympic Games.

Cybersecurity has become increasingly important as sporting events introduce new technologies for everything from broadcasting to ticketing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the study, researchers will take common but unsafe IDs and passwords often exploited by malware - like "abcd", "1234" or "admin" - to see if devices are readily accessible by hackers, said institute spokesman Tsutomu Yoshida.

The researchers will survey gadgets with the consent of Internet service providers and will mostly examine products that use physical cables to access the Internet, he said.

The institute will not conduct expensive and complex operations necessary to check individual mobile gadgets like smartphones, but the survey may examine routers at cafes, for example, that provide free connectivity for mobile users, Mr Yoshida said.

"Too often, we see webcams, for example, that are already being hacked because security settings are too simple and their images are being seen by outsiders. Sometimes they are put on public websites without the owners being aware," Mr Yoshida told AFP.

"We will see, of roughly 200 million products to be surveyed, how many are being exposed" to risks, Mr Yoshida said.

The survey will notify ISPs about vulnerable users without breaking into individual gadgets to view data stored inside, he added.

Major global sporting events like the football World Cup and the Olympics face a growing threat from cyberattacks.

At the PyeongChang winter Olympic Games last year for example, Internal internet and wifi systems went down just as the opening ceremonies began.

PyeongChang officials acknowledged they had been the victim of a cyberattack, without elaborating further.

AFP

Technology

Deutsche Telekom warns Huawei ban would hurt Europe 5G: sources

Alibaba shows signs of strain as China's economy shudders

Huawei ban blamed as new Australian mobile network axed

Instagram back up after partial outage

Singapore healthtech firm MyDoc in JV to tackle rising cost of employee healthcare in India

Apple CEO calls for privacy action as reforms in focus

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

In Budget 2019, government could take bigger share of risk to support SMEs: DBS economist

file6ub65cbemxyxw57da8f.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Real Estate

Gilstead Court relaunched for en bloc sale as owners decide on cutting reserve price

Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Commonwealth Capital in JV with Japan's Kokubu for cold chain logistics

SL_Alibaba_290119_60.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Technology

Alibaba shows signs of strain as China's economy shudders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening