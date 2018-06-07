You are here

Home > Technology

Japanese 'drone-brella' is a flying sunshade

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

IT'S the hands-free experience you never knew you needed - a Japanese company has developed a drone-powered parasol it says can hover over users, protecting them from the sun.

The drone-powered sunshade - being developed by Asahi Power Service - should be released next year, and will initially target those in need of a hands-free head covering wider than your average hat, like golfers.

The potential headaches posed by crashes, and regulations governing autonomous aircraft, mean the company expects the product will initially be used in closed private spaces, such as golf courses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I decided to develop it as I don't like to hold an umbrella," company president Kenji Suzuki told AFP.

At 150 centimetres wide, the parasol prototype weighs five kilograms, and so far can only fly for five minutes on one charge.

Asahi Power Service is hoping to quickly extend flying time to at least 20 minutes, partly by making the device lighter, Mr Suzuki said.

"The first prototype we made was just a drone attached to a regular umbrella," he said.

"We are now testing the third-generation prototype and trying to overcome (the technological challenges of) hovering in a stable manner above the head of the user and then chasing the user."

The drones are fitted with cameras that help the parasols track their owners and stay over the correct head.

The company expects the device to have a price tag of about 30,000 yen (S$363), a hefty investment for a parasol that isn't yet able to protect its users from the rain.

For now, the devices are not waterproof.

"Eventually, we aim to develop it into an umbrella," Mr Suzuki said. AFP

Technology

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

Continental opens its third R&D building in Singapore

A cornerstone of Singapore banks' digital transformation is the use of AI to enhance customer experience

Facebook says China phone makers given access to data

US may need to adopt China's weapons to win tech war

Microsoft expands programme for women returning to work after complaints of discrimination

Editor's Choice

Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_WEWORK_3463719.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Co-working spaces to help EDB match talent, attract foreign firms

Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening