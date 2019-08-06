You are here

Home > Technology

Japan's FTC investigating Apple over pressure on parts makers - Mainichi

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 12:18 PM

nz_apple_060859.jpg
Japan's Fair Trade Commission is investigating Apple Inc over its pressure on Japanese parts makers and whether it abused its power in violation of antimonopoly rules, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's Fair Trade Commission is investigating Apple Inc over its pressure on Japanese parts makers and whether it abused its power in violation of antimonopoly rules, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The investigation is the latest by the country's regulators against the tech giant after they found last year that the company may have breached antitrust rules on the way it sold its iPhones in Japan.

It also comes as Apple may face more regulatory scrutiny in the United States. Reuters reported in June that the US Justice Department has jurisdiction for a potential probe of Apple as part of a broader review of whether technology giants are using their size to act in an anti-competitive manner.

Japan's FTC survey of companies showed that Apple had signed contracts forcing firms to provide free technology and know-how to its affiliates for parts manufacturing, the Mainichi said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also pressured some suppliers to lower components prices and prohibited them from selling parts and technology to other companies, while requiring them to shoulder the costs of any unforeseen issues, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

When a company called it an infringement of intellectual property rights and demanded a revision, Apple threatened to end their business relationship, the report said.

The FTC had no immediate comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, the FTC investigated Apple over allegations that it unfairly pressured Yahoo Japan Corp to slow the expansion of its online games platform, which competes with Apple's App store.

The tech firm is also facing a potential US investigation over allegations that App Store policies give the company too much clout over app sales and in-app purchases.

 

REUTERS

 

Technology

Privacy watchdogs warn Facebook over Libra currency

As Japan tries to grow AI talent, Daikin finds its own solution

Huawei testing smartphone with own operating system Hongmeng

UK's data watchdog seeks more clarity from Facebook over Libra

Huawei tests phone with own operating system, possibly for sale this year

China prepares to allow investors to buy Xiaomi, Meituan shares

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF rule change reinvigorates HDB resale market: OrangeTee

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: YZJ Shipbuilding, Netlink NBN Trust, Sasseur Reit, Apac Realty

nz_yuann_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China fixes currency above 7 per US dollar and stronger than expected, seeking to stem slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly