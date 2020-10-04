You are here

Home > Technology

Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking US approval to supply to Huawei: Nikkei

Sun, Oct 04, 2020 - 1:23 PM

[TOKYO] Japan's Sony and memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings have applied for US approval to continue supplying Huawei Technologies, Nikkei reported on Sunday.

If confirmed, the move follows other tech companies such as Intel that recently received licences from US authorities.

With US-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, arguing that the telecoms giant would transfer data to the Chinese government for espionage.

Huawei is one of the top customers for Sony's image sensors for smartphones. Kioxia Holdings is the world's No 2 maker of flash memory chips and a Huawei supplier.

Nikkei said without US licences, Sony and Kioxia would face risk to their earnings.

SEE ALSO

Making it accessible

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Kioxia warned that US curbs on Huawei could trigger memory chip oversupply and lower prices. It recently shelved a plan for a multi-billion dollar listing as US-China tensions cloud the global chip market.

A Sony spokesperson said the company was in compliance with all regulations, but could not comment on particular clients.

A Kioxia spokesperson also declined to comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 4, 2020 01:11 PM
Garage

Former Chinese diplomat worked on TikTok content policy: FT

[KUALA LUMPUR] A former Chinese government official decided what content should be allowed on TikTok, the Financial...

Oct 4, 2020 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his Covid fight after mixed messages from White House

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real...

Oct 4, 2020 12:47 PM
Consumer

Cineworld to close all UK, Ireland screens: Sunday Times

[BENGALURU] Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, is set to close all its screens in the United...

Oct 3, 2020 02:23 PM
Government & Economy

No new round of Covid-19 support measures in Monday's ministerial statement: Heng

[SINGAPORE] Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will not be unveiling a new round of support measures when he makes...

Oct 3, 2020 02:17 PM
Government & Economy

Former aide to Chinese vice-president named in anti-graft probe

[BEIJING] A long-time colleague of Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan is under investigation for corruption and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More are checking into hotels - for work

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

Former aide to Chinese vice-president named in anti-graft probe

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.