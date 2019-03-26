KPMG and A*Star unit launch cyber threat hunter

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
KPMG in Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) Institute for Infocomm Research (I2R) unveiled their first jointly developed cyber threat hunting tool, at their launch party on Monday.
The KPMG Cyber Threat Hunting Solution is the first
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg