You are here

Home > Technology

Law firm Clifford Chance sets up innovation lab in Singapore

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 11:09 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

LAW firm Clifford Chance has opened its Singapore innovation lab, Create+65, that would look for new legal technology solutions by bringing together venture capitalists, startups, product owners and developers, universities and private institutions, it said on Tuesday.

Participants who are invited to join Create+65 would be able to tackle problem areas faced by the law firm and their clients in the way legal services are delivered, and can tap cleaned data sets to develop test solutions. They can also connect with potential investment and funding vehicles, with the successful solutions rolled out to selected offices in the law firm's global network. 

Create+65 will be part of the firm's Innovation and Best Delivery Hub for Asia-Pacific based in Singapore.

The innovation lab was set up with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board, and in collaboration with Future Law Innovation Programme (FLIP) by the Singapore Academy of Law.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a press statement, Paul Neo, Singapore Academy of Law's chief operating officer and creator of FLIP said: “There is no escaping the growing demands required from the legal industry in this fast-changing digital world, and we want to ensure that innovators have the support and the environment they need in order to develop their solutions."

Clifford Chance's Singapore managing partner Kai Schneider said: "We are very excited to be working with FLIP and startups to promote the latest thinking, methodologies and technology across the industry and challenge enshrined industry norms. In line with Singapore's aspiration to be at the forefront of technology and innovation in the legal sector, Create+65 builds on our ongoing commitment to contribute to an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation as we anticipate the increasing pace of change."

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
2 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
3 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
4 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
5 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Dec 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kimly, Top Glove, GS Holdings, DeClout, BlackGold

BT_20181218_DHOBY_3646302.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Transport

NE Line to have major renewal project next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening