You are here

Home > Technology

Lawyer denies tabloid blackmailed Amazon boss Bezos

Mon, Feb 11, 2019 - 6:15 AM

file73zqqhwi903eet8973i.jpg
The National Enquirer is photographed at a convenience store on February 8, 2019 in New York City. A lawyer denied on Sunday allegations by Jeff Bezos that the National Enquirer tabloid had tried to extort and blackmail him, insisting that embarrassing photographs were obtained from a "reliable" source.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] A lawyer denied on Sunday allegations by Jeff Bezos that the National Enquirer tabloid had tried to extort and blackmail him, insisting that embarrassing photographs were obtained from a "reliable" source.

"It absolutely is not extortion and not blackmail," Elkan Abramowitz, who represents National Enquirer parent company American Media Inc (AMI)'s chief executive David Pecker, told ABC television's "This Week".

"What happened was the story was given to the National Enquirer by a reliable source that had been given information to the National Enquirer for seven years prior to the story. It was a source that was well known to both Mr Bezos and Miss (Lauren) Sanchez."

Last month, the supermarket tabloid reported that Mr Bezos, 55, had an extramarital affair with a former news anchor, publishing a trove of private text messages. The report appeared days after Mr Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced their divorce.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

When asked if the Enquirer's source was Sanchez's brother Michael, as reported by some media outlets, Mr Abramowitz declined to confirm.

"It was a person that was known to both Bezos and Ms Sanchez," he said.

"I can tell you it's not Saudi Arabia, it's not President Trump, it's not Roger Stone. But I cannot tell you who the source is."

The attorney was responding to Mr Bezos's stunning claims published on online platform Medium on Thursday.

Mr Bezos hinted he may have been targeted by pro-Trump forces in part because of coverage by The Washington Post, which he owns, of the murder of its contributor Jamal Khashoggi, strangled and dismembered by Saudi agents in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October.

But Mr Abramowitz insisted that the Enquirer's exchanges with Mr Bezos, which the billionaire released in his online post, were simply journalistic negotiating practices rather than extortion.

"The story was already published... it was part of a legitimate negotiation," the lawyer said.

"I think both Bezos and AMI had interests in resolving their differences. Bezos didn't want another story written about him or those pictures published, AMI did not want to have the libel against them that this was inspired by the White House, inspired by Saudi Arabia or inspired by The Washington Post."

AFP

Technology

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Rebuilding trust on social media

Pentagon's cloud strategy aims to rival commercial tech industry's

SpaceX Texas launch site risks being split in two by border wall

Sony stock jumps after first-ever share buyback announcement

Instagram tightens rules on self-injury images

Australia wields vast decryption powers before planned review

Editor's Choice

file722r35me97r119xuxjw8.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tackling Singapore's skills shortage likely to lead Budget agenda

BT_20190211_ABLUX6_3691430.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Omni-channel retail still sweet for Luxasia's Baier

BT_20190211_SPFOODDEL9_3691968.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Garage

GrabFood turns kitchen heat up a notch by going onto main menu

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World extends rally, up 5% at midday break
2 Australian parliament computer network breached
3 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns
4 Courts Asia swings to Q3 net loss of S$171,000
5 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

Must Read

file722r35me97r119xuxjw8.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tackling Singapore's skills shortage likely to lead Budget agenda

BT_20190211_ABLUX6_3691430.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Omni-channel retail still sweet for Luxasia's Baier

Feb 11, 2019
Opinion

Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders

Feb 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Business China Awards: Call for nominations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening