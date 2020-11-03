Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend

[HONG KONG] China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it is continuing to benefit from "new normal" remote working after Covid-19.

Lenovo reported a 53 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter ended September to US$310 million, beating an average US$224 million estimate of eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue increased 7 per cent to US$14.5 billion.

