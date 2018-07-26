You are here

Home > Technology

LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

SOUTH Korea's LG Display, a key Apple supplier, slashed its investment plans by US$2.7 billion to 2020 citing concern for the global smartphone market, as it posted a second consecutive quarterly loss.

The cut underscores the bleak outlook for electronics makers and comes a week after another Apple Inc supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), also scaled back its revenue and investment estimates.

"It is a conservative approach resulting from uncertainty around the mobile market," Don Kim, LG's chief finance officer, told an earnings conference call, referring to the capex reduction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LG said it would trim investment by three trillion won (S$3.68 billion) from what was planned by 2020, without revealing its total or previous capex targets. It also warned that it could adjust production in South Korea and China in response to trade disputes between Washington and Beijing.

The investment cut would not impact plans to "speed up the shift" from LG's mainstay liquid crystal display (LCD) business towards next-generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels, the company said.

Plans to invest about 20 trillion won in OLED panels by 2020 remained unchanged, meaning the cuts would apply mainly to LCD operations.

The OLED panel business has yet to make a profit for LG but the company said it would be positive for earnings in the third quarter. LG is focused on investing in OLED technology, with strong positions in large OLED TV screens.

The shift comes as its traditional LCD business, which analysts estimate makes up more than 90 per cent of LG's sales, is struggling with falling prices as fast-growing Chinese panel makers ramp up their capacity.

Prices of 50-inch LCD panels slid 38 per cent in May versus the same month last year, according to South Korean government data.

"LCD industry is already in a down-cycle, which will be difficult for LG to get away from, so LG will concentrate more on OLED to differentiate," said John Ko, analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

LG Display posted an operating loss of 228 billion won, hit by declining panel prices, compared with an average forecast of a 247 billion won loss derived from a Thomson Reuters survey of 11 analysts. Revenue for the April-June quarter fell 15 per cent from a year earlier to 5.6 trillion won. REUTERS

Technology

Analysts keep eye on Asian chipmakers' production plans

Facebook legally bound to stop discriminatory advertising

Amazon expands in Cape Town, stepping up cloud rivalry with Microsoft

China to pull approval for Facebook's planned venture

Sias says 2013 data breach hit 70,000 members

Cloud Alliance signs e-payments, gaming MOU with Hong Kong company

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

BT_20180726_VIESS_3512434.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Ong Ye Kung lists 4 sources of tension facing education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening