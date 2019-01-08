You are here

Home > Technology

LG Electronics flags 80% plunge in Q4 operating profit

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 3:15 PM

colin-lg-8.jpg
South Korea's LG Electronics said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit likely plummeted 80 per cent from the same period a year earlier, falling well below analyst expectations.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's LG Electronics said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit likely plummeted 80 per cent from the same period a year earlier, falling well below analyst expectations.

The world's second-biggest television set maker behind compatriot Samsung Electronics estimated profit of 75.3 billion won (S$88.8 million) for October-December last year. That would compare with the 387 billion won average of 11 analyst estimates in an I/B/E/S Refinitiv poll.

Revenue likely fell 7 per cent to 15.8 trillion won, LG said in a regulatory filing, versus analysts' 16.3 trillion won estimate.

LG did not disclose further details of fourth-quarter operations and will announce full results at the end of January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts said likely causes included profit margins for its high-end TVs being thinned by increasing competition, while the firm's smartphone business continues to lose money.

"It's a surprise," said analyst Lee Jae-yun at Yuanta Securities. "Home appliance sales were worse in emerging markets and China, while its high-end TV business isn't making profit as much as before."

Analysts also said earnings were likely squeezed by higher year-end bonuses and marketing expenses for new handsets.

LG held a 3 per cent share of the global smartphone market in the second quarter of last year, showed latest data from market tracker Counterpoint Research.

Earlier in the day, Samsung estimated a 29 per cent drop in quarterly profit, its first decline in two years, as it flagged tough memory chip and mobile phone markets.

REUTERS

Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Samsung’s bad news intensifies US$70b cash bind

Tech firms see good times as flexible displays roll, and fold

SoftBank to invest additional US$2b in WeWork: sources

Samsung Electronics says Q4 profit likely fell 29%; China demand weak

CJ to hold dialogues to tap collective wisdom for profession's future

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

BP_condo_080119_32.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip 0.8% in December: SRX flash estimates

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges Asean countries to use new trade route to access western China

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Kimly receives S$1.4m advance repayment from aborted sale of ASC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening