You are here

Home > Technology

LG unveils dual-screen 5G smartphone and touts biometric breakthrough

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 6:48 AM

BP_LG_250219_28.jpg
LG product evangelist David Montanya told a launch event it would be harder to 'spoof' than the FaceID feature used in Apple's iPhone X because the vein structure in a user's hand has less than one chance in a billion of being the same as anyone else's.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BARCELONA] South Korea's LG Electronics unveiled a 5G smartphone on Sunday with a dual screen, the latest handset maker to pitch a new design feature in an effort to revive flagging sales.

The two screens on the new V50ThinQ work independently, so a user can watch a film on one screen while browsing the Internet on the other.

LG, the world's No.7 smartphone maker, saw its sales decline by a quarter last year as Chinese rivals Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi grabbed market share in a slightly weaker global market.

Both announced 5G phones in Barcelona on the eve of the Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry's main annual get together, with Xiaomi pitching a $680 model and Huawei smashing the price ceiling with US$2,600 folding phone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LG nevertheless retains a following among those who value good video and audio quality.

Addressing those users, LG launched a second phone, the G8ThinQ, which can be unlocked without touching the screen. The handset instead uses light sensors to scan the veins in a user's hand or to recognise their face.

The phone's front-facing camera, which uses a sensor chip developed by Germany's Infineon Technologies, can scan in three dimensions - making it more secure than existing biometric methods of unlocking phones such as fingerprints.

LG product evangelist David Montanya told a launch event it would be harder to 'spoof' than the FaceID feature used in Apple's iPhone X because the vein structure in a user's hand has less than one chance in a billion of being the same as anyone else's.

Users can also activate features with gestures - for example to play or pause a song or video, or adjust the volume, by twisting their fingers, emulating the character played by Tom Cruise in science-fiction detective thriller Minority Report.

LG did not set release dates or announce prices for the new phones, but said the 5G model should hit stores in the first half of the year.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
2 OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share
3 UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m
4 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
5 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_FBforeign _250219_6.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

F&B industry fears looming 'correction'

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening