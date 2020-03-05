You are here

M1 inks MVNO partnership with Wi-Fi services provider Geenet

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 11:39 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

TELCO M1 has struck up a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partnership with dormitory Wi-Fi services provider Geenet, the two companies said in a joint media statement on Thursday.

Under the partnership, Geenet will utilise M1's mobile network infrastructure to offer mobile services.

Its integrated plan for dormitory residents will comprise Wi-Fi and mobile services, including data, SMS, local and international calls.

Geenet currently offers Wi-Fi services to over 20 dormitories. It provides free Wi-Fi in communal areas and offers premium paid Wi-Fi services at higher speeds for non-communal spaces.

More than one-third of dormitory residents subscribe to a paid Wi-Fi plan.

The new mobile service option will give M1 the opportunity to capture a larger market share by offering mobile services to a new and untapped group of customers, both companies said.

"We are supportive of MVNOs that bring about new and unique value propositions. By providing a suitable platform and low barriers to entry, we are able to help niche operators come onboard with us," said Lee Kok Chew, chief financial officer of M1.

M1 is owned by Konnectivity Pte Ltd, a joint-venture company between Keppel Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Business Times.

