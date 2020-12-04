You are here

M1 users hit by third fibre broadband outage this year

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 8:05 PM

AK_m1_0412.jpg
M1 users around Singapore were hit by a fibre broadband outage on Friday (Dec 4), in the third such disruption to the telco's services this year. Fixed voice services were also affected.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] M1 users around Singapore were hit by a fibre broadband outage on Friday (Dec 4), in the third such disruption to the telco's services this year. Fixed voice services were also affected.

The outage was first reported by M1 on its Facebook page at 6.40pm, although comments from affected users in areas such as Woodlands, Punggol and Jurong West began to surface about an hour earlier."Our engineers are investigating the cause and we will provide updates as soon as possible," M1 said.

M1's post had drawn 1,500 comments by 7.10pm.

According to the Downdetector website, which logs Internet outages, M1 started having problems at around 5.50pm, before complaints spiked at 6.45pm with around 9,800 reports.

The latest incident followed two previous disruptions during Singapore's circuit breaker period that lasted for almost 30 hours collectively from May 12 to 13.

The first was due to a corrupted profile database in the telco's broadband network gateway, while the second was caused by a software fault occurring in the telco's network equipment.

M1 was fined $400,000 by the Infocomm Media Development Authority in September.

THE STRAITS TIMES

