Marriott fined £18.4m for failing to secure customer data

[LONDON] Britain's data watchdog said on Friday it has fined Marriott International £18.4 million (S$32.5 million) for failing to keep customers' personal data secure, after a 2014 cyber attack on Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide affected 339 million guest records.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said that the attack was from an unknown source and remained undetected until September 2018, by which time the company had been bought by Marriott.

REUTERS