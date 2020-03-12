You are here

Home > Technology

Match Group backs US bill seen as privacy threat

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco 

MATCH Group, the parent company of dating apps such as Tinder, on Tuesday publicly endorsed a US bill that others in the tech industry fear will erode online privacy and speech in the name of fighting child abuse.

US senators unveiled the bipartisan measure last week, aiming to curb images of child sex abuse by forcing tech platforms to cooperate with law enforcement on encryption or risk losing the legal immunity for what is posted on their websites.

Digital rights activists have joined the tech sector in arguing that this move is an indirect way to weaken online encryption in the name of better law enforcement access.

They say it erodes two cornerstones of the online ecosystem: strong encryption to keep data secure, and a liability shield which enables social media platforms to allow users to post content freely.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks dip; Square, Match Group surge

"We don't casually lend our support to this legislation," Match Group chief executive Shar Dubey said in an online post. "We must balance concerns around privacy with concerns around safety - which sometimes can be in conflict."

Match Group has a line of dating apps including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid and Hinge.

"We, as tech leaders, should engage with lawmakers in thoughtful dialogue and work on establishing guidelines and practices to make the online world a safer place for our kids," Ms Dubey said. "We support this legislation and the beginning of this very important conversation."

A hearing is set for Wednesday on the measure, which is backed by victims' rights organisations.

Lawmakers said the bill - Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act (EARN IT) - allows companies to "earn" their liability protection, by gaining certification of compliance from a commission of government, industry, legal and victim group representatives. AFP

Technology

Money FM podcast: Misconceptions businesses have with regard to how cybersecurity is implemented

China netizens get creative in sharing censored article online

Covid-19 now a non-event in Nordic countries

Microsoft leads operation to take down botnet

Huawei granted another 45 days to do business with US companies

Alipay squares off with WeChat in fight for more merchants

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 12:53 AM
Government & Economy

WHO labels Covid-19 as a pandemic

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health...

Mar 12, 2020 12:24 AM
Life & Culture

Pint-sized bird may be smallest dinosaur yet: study

[PARIS] Tinier than the teeniest bird, older than T-Rex and perfectly preserved for eternity: scientists have...

Mar 12, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin says IMF, World Bank funds won't repay debts to China

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury is working with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gain full...

Mar 12, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

GIC-backed Trax buys Boston-based firm Survey.com

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC and Warburg Pincus, has made its fifth...

Mar 11, 2020 11:33 PM
Life & Culture

Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sexual assault

[MANHATTAN] Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sexual assault. His next stop is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.