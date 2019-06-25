You are here

Home > Technology

Media firms liable for Facebook comments: Aussie court

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

MEDIA companies are responsible for defamatory comments made on their Facebook pages, an Australian court said in a landmark ruling on Monday.

The New South Wales Supreme Court ruled that three media companies were responsible for user comments on a story about an indigenous youth detainee, Dylan Voller, in 2016 and 2017.

Mr Voller claimed that publishers of the Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian and Sky News were responsible for comments on their public Facebook pages - alleging he was a rapist and that he attacked a Salvation Army officer leaving the man blind in one eye. His lawyers said the comments were defamatory.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Voller had been held in a youth detention in the Northern Territories, and videos of him being mistreated by staff prompted a Royal Commission inquiry in 2016.

Lawyers for the media companies argued that they could not be expected to filter the hundreds and thousands of comments posted on their Facebook pages day and night.

But, acknowledging the ruling related to an "emerging area" of law, the court found that the media companies could have screened or blocked defamatory comments. The court considered cases from New Zealand to Hong Kong, and ultimately determined that companies should pay costs and potential damages, but left the door open for appeal. It did not rule on whether the comments themselves were defamatory.

The case raises questions about laws governing Facebook and other social media sites, notably, whether Australia's already stringent defamation laws - which strongly favour those claiming defamation - have become even tougher.

"It could have far-reaching implications for media organisations using Facebook as a platform," said lawyers at Addisons in a legal briefing paper.

If the final ruling goes against media companies, they "will need to monitor and remove any defamatory comments on their posts".

The chief political correspondent at Nine - a television channel which now owns the Sydney Morning Herald - expressed unease at the "appalling trajectory of defamation law in Australia", which he said represented a "real and present danger to journalism". AFP

Technology

Singaporeans willing to pay more for 5G mobile services: poll

Big Brother is watching you at work - and his name is AI

Amazon lives on the edge of the network, and telecos should tremble

Razer partners Visa to add virtual prepaid card to Razer Pay e-wallet

Securing the modern enterprise in a digital world

How to choose the best mobile plan for your needs

Editor's Choice

Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

Must Read

Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

BT_20190625_TXCHINA_3817323.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Opinion

Why China's not for turning, and its tiff with the US is going to change everything

BT_20190625_PMLEE25_3817471.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade tension 'unlikely to lead to crisis, but global economy could split'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening