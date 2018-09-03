You are here

Home > Technology

Meituan Dianping IPO demands a nemesis discount

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 10:56 AM

BP_Meituan Dianping_030918_70.jpg
Meituan Dianping's initial public offering (IPO) demands a nemesis discount.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Meituan Dianping's initial public offering (IPO) demands a nemesis discount. The fast-growing Chinese food reviews and delivery unicorn plans to start taking some US$4 billion of orders for shares this week. Since it kicked off its listing process in June, Alibaba has intensified the rivalry. Considering that Jack Ma's e-commerce titan used to be a Meituan investor, bad blood should be factored into the valuation.

Founder Wang Xing's sprawling outfit has some firepower behind it, too. Chinese internet giant Tencent is a backer. Meituan's approximately 300 million monthly users helped nearly triple sales last year to about US$5 billion. Although it is unprofitable, operating losses shrank by 40 per cent to some US$550 million. Last valued at US$30 billion, the IPO could vault it to as much as US$55 billion, Reuters reported.

The biggest attraction amid the company's many ventures is Meituan Waimai, its on-demand delivery business, which accounts for about 60 per cent of sales. The trouble is that Alibaba, which offloaded its stake in Meituan after it merged with a Tencent-backed rival in 2015, wants a bigger piece of the action.

It took full control of the Ele.me takeout business in April before uniting it last month with Koubei, a Yelp-like review affiliate, to create a one-stop food shop similar to Meituan Dianping's. What's more, Alibaba brought in the formidable Japanese company SoftBank to participate in a more than US$3 billion fundraising for the enlarged group. Finally, it just started 88 VIP, a programme that generously awards customers for using multiple services across the Alibaba empire, including Ele.me.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During a discussion of Alibaba's latest results in August, chief financial officer Maggie Wu described on-demand delivery as "a must-win and a must-have" market. That portends a brutal battle of cash-burning subsidies that could last a good long while. Meanwhile, Meituan is going up against Didi Chuxing in ride-sharing, bought bike-sharing startup Mobike and runs an Airbnb-like home rental service, too. That makes the idea of funding a company with a deep-pocketed arch-enemy girding for a toe-to-toe brawl that much more worrisome.

CONTEXT NEWS

Chinese online-services company Meituan Dianping has set an indicative price range of HK$60 to HK$72 a share for its initial public offering in Hong Kong, valuing it at up to US$55 billion, Reuters reported on Sept 1, citing unnamed sources.

The company, which is backed by Internet giant Tencent, could raise as much as US$4 billion before factoring in the sale of any extra shares by underwriters in a so-called overallotment option, according to the report.

Meituan Dianping – which offers food delivery, restaurant reservations, ride-hailing and other services through a single app – plans to raise US$1.5 billion of the proceeds from five cornerstone investors, including US$400 million from Tencent, Reuters reported. The four others are asset manager OppenheimerFunds, UK-based hedge fund Lansdowne Partners, US hedge fund Darsana Master Fund and Chinese state-owned conglomerate China Chengtong.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are sponsors of the IPO. China Renaissance is the financial adviser.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
2 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
3 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
4 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
5 ESR-Reit unitholders approve Viva Industrial Trust merger
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening