Micron Tech output up this year despite slide in Singapore exports

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CUTBACKS have been made across the Micron Technology portfolio, but chief business officer Sumit Sadana has reiterated the multinational's commitment to its footprint here.
Singapore's recent factory and export data have shown declines in electronics manufacturing, but Mr
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg