You are here

Home > Technology

Millions of O2, SoftBank customers hit by glitch

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 7:00 AM

BP_O2 _071218_25.jpg
O2, which has 25 million customers in Britain, also has another seven million people whose mobile providers "piggyback" its network.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] UK mobile phone operator O2 and Japan's SoftBank said Thursday that tens of millions of their customers were unable to use data due to a glitch with sofware made by Sweden's Ericsson.

The outage wreaked havoc across Britain, with millions of drivers unable to use navigation apps and customers not having the option to use their phones to make in-store purchases.

In London, electronic boards announcing the arrival times of buses went dark while Uber drivers complained of being unable to pick up new orders.

Telefonica, the Spanish owner of O2, said more than 12 hours after the outage was noticed in London at around 5.00am that it had been assured by Ericsson that "full service will be restored for customers by (Friday) morning".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

O2, which has 25 million customers in Britain, also has another seven million people whose mobile providers "piggyback" its network.

SoftBank added that its customers had faced a near five-hour outage "caused by Ericsson-made software errors related to its packet switches, covering our customers nationwide".

The Japanese company also cited an Ericsson report that indicated that telecom carriers in 11 countries were hit.

In Stockholm, Ericsson added it was taking "immediate action".

"Ericsson has identified an issue in certain nodes in the core network resulting in network disturbances for a limited number of customers in multiple countries," the company said.

The group's chief executive Borje Ekholm also issued an apology in the late afternoon.

"The faulty software that has caused these issues is being decommissioned and we apologise not only to our customers but also to their customers," Mr Ekholm said.

"We work hard to ensure that our customers can limit the impact and restore their services as soon as possible."

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investment Outlook 2019

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
3 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
4 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
5 KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BP_Print3_071218_3.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2019 land sales cut by 20%

BT_20181207_ATWEEKEND_3637451.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Weekend

Do diets work? Find out in BT weekend

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening