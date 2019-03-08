You are here

Home > Technology

Mixed emotions in emerging economies on smartphones, social media

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 7:21 AM

[WASHINGTON] A survey in 11 emerging economies showed people in those countries happy to be connected with smartphones and social media, even if they worry about the impact of digital lifestyles on society and on children.

The Pew Research Centre report found the vast majority of adults in these countries have access to a mobile phone of some kind, with 53 per cent using a smartphone capable of accessing the internet and running apps.

Across these countries, a median of 64 per cent use at least one of seven different social media sites or messaging apps.

Most of these people say they personally benefit from the technology: more than nine in 10 say the devices have helped them stay in touch with loved ones, and nearly eight in 10 said they use them to get news and information about important issues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But when asked if mobile phones and social media have been good for society, the responses are mixed, with many expressing concerns about the impact of digital technologies on children.

Some 79 per cent of adults surveyed said people should be very concerned about children being exposed to harmful or immoral content, and nearly two-thirds said mobile phones have had a bad influence on children in their country.

"The rapid advancement of the mobile-social package invites people to think about the role of these devices in their lives and to look around and see how they might be affecting their societies," said Lee Rainie, Pew's director of internet and technology research.

"On the positive side, people in these nations say they reap personal benefits from the spread of mobile phones.

"Yet, fewer say mobile phones and social media are bringing the same level of benefit to their societies, and a key flashpoint of their concern is the impact of mobile connectivity on children."

The report is based on surveys conducted among 28,122 adults from September 7 to December 7, 2018 in Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico, South Africa, Kenya, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Lebanon, Jordan and Tunisia.

There were variations across these countries, but strong majorities said mobile phones have been beneficial for education and the economy.

Most respondents said their devices are important for news but express concern about false or inaccurate information.

Facebook was used by a median of 62 per cent of adults in these countries, and WhatsApp by 47 per cent.

AFP

Technology

Facebook takes down UK fake accounts; to tackle anti-vaccine info

Global Switch launches Singapore Woodlands data centre

Users' privacy is the new focus, says Facebook

Huawei CFO's next court date in Canada scheduled for May 8

SoftBank launches US$5b fund to invest in LatAm tech firms

Singtel, GIC to subscribe to India telco giant Bharti Airtel's 250b rupee rights issue

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Mar 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Wealthy Singaporean women leave financial planning to spouses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening