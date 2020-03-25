Money FM podcast: A game changer in the fight against COVID-19

Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro

23:47 min

Synopsis: Join Claressa Monteiro, as she speaks with Professor Wang Linfa, director of the Emerging Infectious Disease Programme at Duke-NUS Medical School on how Singaporean scientists successfully cultured COVID-19 from an infected patient’s clinical sample. This could be the game-changer in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

