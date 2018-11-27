You are here
Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Data analytics changing the fashion industry
Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Data analytics changing the fashion industry
Coffee with Claressa: Data analytics changing the fashion industry
15:22 mins
Synopsis: Omnilytics the first fashion analytics company in SEA is making revolutionary changes to the way fashion houses prepare, plan and sell their products. We find out more from founder Kendrick Wong on Coffee with Claressa.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt