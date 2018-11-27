Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Data analytics changing the fashion industry

Coffee with Claressa: Data analytics changing the fashion industry

15:22 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Omnilytics the first fashion analytics company in SEA is making revolutionary changes to the way fashion houses prepare, plan and sell their products. We find out more from founder Kendrick Wong on Coffee with Claressa.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt