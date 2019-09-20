You are here

Money FM podcast: Food tech solutions to combat diabetes

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

From left: Verleen Goh, Chief Food Fighter and Co-Founder of Alchemy FoodTech and Alan Phua, CEO, Master Builder and Co-Founder of Alchemy FoodTech.

Synopsis: No annual award better honours the bold ambition of Singapore’s young businesses under ten years old than the Emerging Enterprise Award, jointly organised by Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) financial daily, The Business Times, and OCBC Bank. Today we chat with one of the 15 finalists in contention for this year's award to find out what makes them tick. Alan Phua is the CEO, Master Builder and co-founder of Alchemy FoodTech and Verleen Goh is the  Chief Food Fighter there and co-founder as well. Alchemy FoodTech is on a mission to combat diabetes.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

