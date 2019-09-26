Money FM podcast: How LaLiga & GCOX are transforming the football fan experience with tokenisation

Workday Afternoon: How LaLiga & GCOX are transforming the football fan experience with tokenisation

Synopsis: Top professional Spanish football league LaLiga and GCOX are bringing you closer to your favourite football superstars through tokenisation. Ivan Codina, Managing Director for LaLiga Southeast Asia, South Korea, Japan & Australia, and Sir Dr Jeffrey Lin, CEO of GCOX shares how its bringing exclusive merchandise and services to fans and the global crypto community.

