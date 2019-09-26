You are here

Money FM podcast: How LaLiga & GCOX are transforming the football fan experience with tokenisation

Thu, Sep 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

YM_LALIGA.jpg
From left: Sir Dr Jeffrey Lin, CEO, GCOX, Ivan Codina, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Australia, South Korea & Japan, LaLiga, Michelle Martin, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter

Workday Afternoon: How LaLiga & GCOX are transforming the football fan experience with tokenisation

11:26 min

Synopsis: Top professional Spanish football league LaLiga and GCOX are bringing you closer to your favourite football superstars through tokenisation. Ivan Codina, Managing Director for LaLiga Southeast Asia, South Korea, Japan & Australia, and Sir Dr Jeffrey Lin, CEO of GCOX shares how its bringing exclusive merchandise and services to fans and the global crypto community.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

