Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Beware rogue public Wi-Fi hotspots

Fri, Dec 14, 2018

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Beware rogue public Wi-Fi hotspots

Mind Your Business: Beware rogue public Wi-Fi hotspots

Synopsis: As the end of the year approaches and hordes of Wi-Fi addicts head abroad for a vacation, how sure are we of the safety of public Wi-Fi hotspots? Hackers can easily trick us into connecting to "rogue Wi-Fi hotspots" masquerading as legitimate hotspots. So what can we do to safeguard ourselves? Dan Tan is head of mobile strategic partners, APAC, Middle East & Africa at Check Point Software Technologies.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

