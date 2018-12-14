Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Beware rogue public Wi-Fi hotspots

Mind Your Business: Beware rogue public Wi-Fi hotspots

08:03 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: As the end of the year approaches and hordes of Wi-Fi addicts head abroad for a vacation, how sure are we of the safety of public Wi-Fi hotspots? Hackers can easily trick us into connecting to "rogue Wi-Fi hotspots" masquerading as legitimate hotspots. So what can we do to safeguard ourselves? Dan Tan is head of mobile strategic partners, APAC, Middle East & Africa at Check Point Software Technologies.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt