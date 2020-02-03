You are here
Money FM podcast: Reinventing the retail experience
The Breakfast Huddle: Reinventing the retail experience
15:12 min
Synopsis: Singapore-based digital security company, DiSa, has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated mobile phone warranty programme. The programme will protect phone users against cyber theft. Eddie Chng, the company's group CEO, shares with us how they are reinventing the retail experience for customers, suppliers, and retailers in tech.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
