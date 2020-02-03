You are here

Home > Technology

Money FM podcast: Reinventing the retail experience

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

MDT_DISA.jpg

The Breakfast Huddle: Reinventing the retail experience

15:12 min

Synopsis: Singapore-based digital security company, DiSa, has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated mobile phone warranty programme. The programme will protect phone users against cyber theft. Eddie Chng, the company's group CEO, shares with us how they are reinventing the retail experience for customers, suppliers, and retailers in tech.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Bank of Japan warns of cyber-attack vulnerability ahead of Olympic Games

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Technology

Use of facial recognition in Europe setting off some alarm bells

IBM's new CEO is mastermind behind cloud-for-growth tack

TikTok hires tech trade group chief to lead policy shop

Google-backed 1Life Healthcare surges 58% in trading debut

Fear and loathing in lost Davos

Facebook to remove virus misinformation after WHO declares global emergency

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 05:45 AM
Transport

US flight rules on China visits will pose new airline challenges

[WASHINGTON] The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued rules on Sunday to implement new restrictions on...

Feb 2, 2020 08:59 PM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus outbreak likely to have 'much wider and deeper impact' than Sars: Chan Chun Sing

THE novel coronavirus outbreak is likely to have a much wider and deeper impact on the world economy than the severe...

Feb 2, 2020 06:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Libra Group replies to SGX queries on board reconstitution

LIBRA Group has shed more light on the thinking behind its board reconstitution announced last week, in response to...

Feb 2, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech independent directors assisting in CAD probe

THE Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) is pressing on with its investigation into the affairs of Allied...

Feb 2, 2020 05:40 PM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus: STB to waive licence fees for hotels, travel agents and tour guides, and help with hotels’ cleaning costs

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will waive licence fees for hotels, travel agents and tourist guides, as well as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly