Money FM podcast: The future of spacetech in Singapore

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle: The future of spacetech in Singapore

18:39 min

Synopsis: Aliena builds propulsion systems that allow satellites to perform advanced manoeuvres. And just recently, the company received a vote of confidence from Cap Vista, the strategic investment arm of Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency, which led Aliena's S$1.5 million pre-seed funding round.

Mark Lim, CEO of Aliena shares about the space tech firm's plans for the funds received and what space tech future is like in Singapore. 

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

