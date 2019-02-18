You are here

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: How does blockchain technology boost the supply chain?

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

MDT_DrMeetaVouk.jpg

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: How does blockchain technology boost the supply chain?

The Hot Seat: How does blockchain technology boost the supply chain?

7:56 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Dr Meeta Vouk, director of IBM Singapore Research Centre shares how blockchain can bring significant time and cost savings to the shipping industry.

