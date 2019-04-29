You are here

The Hot Seat: Is open source secure enough?

Mon, Apr 29, 2019

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Is open source secure enough for your business?

The Hot Seat: Is open source secure enough for your business?

Synopsis: If you’ve used applications like VLC Media Player, or started a Wordpress blog, you’ve benefited from open source. Dirk‐Peter van Leeuwen, senior vice-president and general manager for Red Hat in Asia Pacific shares more about open source and if it's worth thinking about for businesses.

