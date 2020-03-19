You are here

Money FM podcast: What organisations should look out for in the next data decade

Thu, Mar 19, 2020

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and finance presenter JP Ong

Synopsis: In Mind Your Business, Howie Lim speaks to Jay Tuseth, vice-president, Modern Data Center, APJ at Dell Technologies about what organisations should look out for in the next data decade.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

