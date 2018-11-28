You are here

Home > Technology

More than 100 China scientists denounce baby gene-editing as 'crazy'

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181128_GENE_3628837.jpg
A DNA research laboratory for gene sequencing in Nanjing. Chinese scientists say gene editing is risky and unjustified.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Shanghai

MORE than 100 scientists, most of them in China, have condemned as "crazy" and unethical altering human genes after a geneticist claimed he had changed the genes of twin girls to create the first gene-edited babies.

In an open letter circulating online, the scientists said the use of CRISPR-Cas9 technology to edit the genes of human embryos was risky, unjustified and harmed the reputation and development of the biomedical community in China.

In videos posted online, scientist He Jiankui defended what he claimed to have achieved, saying he had performed the embryonic gene editing to help protect the babies born this month from infection with HIV, the virus that causes Aids.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The biomedical ethics review for this so-called research exists in name only. Conducting direct human experiments can only be described as crazy," the scientists said in their letter, a copy of which was posted by the Chinese news website the Paper.

"Pandora's Box has been opened. We still might have a glimmer of hope to close it before it's too late," around 120 scientists said in the Chinese-language letter.

Yang Zhengang, a Fudan University professor, said he signed the letter because gene editing was "very dangerous".

Dr He, who is due to speak at a summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong on Wednesday, did not respond to a request for comment. The Southern University of Science and Technology, where Dr He holds an associate professorship, said it had been unaware of the research project and that Dr He had been on leave without pay since February.

China's National Health Commission said on Monday it was "highly concerned" and had ordered provincial health officials "to immediately investigate and clarify the matter".

The government's medical ethics committee in the city of Shenzhen, in southern China, said it was investigating the case, as was the Guangdong provincial health commission, according to Southern Metropolis Daily, a state media outlet.

CRISPR-Cas9 is a technology that allows scientists to essentially cut-and-paste DNA, raising hope of genetic fixes for disease. However, there are also concerns about its safety and ethics. REUTERS

Technology

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens S$300m facility

US firm sets up US$1.4m photonics innovation centre in Singapore

Airbnb hires Amazon veteran as CFO ahead of IPO plans

Trump move on Medicare drugs draws flak

EU consumer groups want regulators to act against Google for tracking users

The time is right to move the fintech sector towards maturity

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Must Read

kimly.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

kimly.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IMG_8681.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening