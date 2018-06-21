You are here

Home > Technology

MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 11:55 AM

BP_MyRepublic_210618_101.jpg
Internet service provider MyRepublic has moved into the telco space, offering three mobile plans for all users from Thursday (June 21).
PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MYREPUBLIC

[SINGAPORE] Internet service provider MyRepublic has moved into the telco space, offering three mobile plans for all users from Thursday (June 21).

The move comes a month after the company offered mobile services for its existing broadband customers.

The mobile plans start from S$35 for 7GB of monthly high speed data, followed by a 12GB high-speed data plan for S$55 and S$85 for 25GB.

MyRepublic's mobile network will ride on telco StarHub's existing infrastructure as a mobile virtual network operator, following a partnership signed last month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Existing customers of MyRepublic's broadband services will get 3GB or 8GB extra data per month, depending on their mobile plan.

Users who exceed their monthly data limit will still be able to connect to the Internet, but at a slower connection speed. Speeds will slow from 4G speeds to a range of between 384kbps to 1.2mbps, which the company says is able to still surf the web or send messages through apps like WhatsApp, but not enough to stream videos in high-definition.

Those who want to add on more data on a one-time basis can do so starting from S$3.50 for 500MB. There is also an option for additional recurring monthly high-speed data starting from S$5 for 1GB.

The plans will all be contract-free, and customers will be able to change their plans anytime with no extra charge. Each plan will also come with free caller ID and SIM card activation, along with 1,000 minutes of local talktime and 1,000 free SMS each month.

"We don't want our customers to worry about not having enough talktime or SMS. We also don't charge for services like caller ID or plan changes. That's not giving customers true value," said MyRepublic's chief marketing officer Shivendra Singh.

Mobile users on MyRepublic's plan will not be able to use their plan overseas until they buy an overseas roaming data bundle, in a move that the company says is aimed at reducing bill shock from overseas roaming data.

MyRepublic has plans in the coming months to launch more mobile plans, such as phone bundles.

The company lost out in its bid to be Singapore's fourth telco in 2016 to Australia-based company TPG Telecom.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Technology

US lawmakers want Google to reconsider links to China's Huawei

Summons filed to block Singapore Myanmar Investco's US$10.8m TPR divestment

Xiaomi starts taking orders for up to US$6.1b Hong Kong IPO

Instagram takes aim at YouTube with launch of long videos app

Xiaomi targets as much as US$6.1b in HK IPO: sources

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son remakes his inner circle with 3 new appointments

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Midas, MTQ, RHT Health Trust

ExxonMobil's Singapore Resins Plant.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening