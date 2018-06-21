MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users

Internet service provider MyRepublic has moved into the telco space, offering three mobile plans for all users from Thursday (June 21).

The move comes a month after the company offered mobile services for its existing broadband customers.

The mobile plans start from S$35 for 7GB of monthly high speed data, followed by a 12GB high-speed data plan for S$55 and S$85 for 25GB.

MyRepublic's mobile network will ride on telco StarHub's existing infrastructure as a mobile virtual network operator, following a partnership signed last month.

Existing customers of MyRepublic's broadband services will get 3GB or 8GB extra data per month, depending on their mobile plan.

Users who exceed their monthly data limit will still be able to connect to the Internet, but at a slower connection speed. Speeds will slow from 4G speeds to a range of between 384kbps to 1.2mbps, which the company says is able to still surf the web or send messages through apps like WhatsApp, but not enough to stream videos in high-definition.

Those who want to add on more data on a one-time basis can do so starting from S$3.50 for 500MB. There is also an option for additional recurring monthly high-speed data starting from S$5 for 1GB.

The plans will all be contract-free, and customers will be able to change their plans anytime with no extra charge. Each plan will also come with free caller ID and SIM card activation, along with 1,000 minutes of local talktime and 1,000 free SMS each month.

"We don't want our customers to worry about not having enough talktime or SMS. We also don't charge for services like caller ID or plan changes. That's not giving customers true value," said MyRepublic's chief marketing officer Shivendra Singh.

Mobile users on MyRepublic's plan will not be able to use their plan overseas until they buy an overseas roaming data bundle, in a move that the company says is aimed at reducing bill shock from overseas roaming data.

MyRepublic has plans in the coming months to launch more mobile plans, such as phone bundles.

The company lost out in its bid to be Singapore's fourth telco in 2016 to Australia-based company TPG Telecom.

THE STRAITS TIMES