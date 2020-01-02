NEC Asia Pacific picks ex-NCS exec to manage Singapore ops

Teh Chong Mien (pictured) has been appointed managing director for NEC Asia Pacific's Singapore operations.

NEC Asia Pacific has appointed Teh Chong Mien as managing director for its Singapore operations.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Teh was head, communications, media and technology at Singtel subsidiary NCS, an information and communications technology or ICT solutions provider, where he oversaw the Singapore and Asia-Pacific markets.

Before NCS, he held senior roles at telco StarHub and technology company Oracle.

Following the move, NEC Asia Pacific president and chief executive Tetsuro Akagi will relinquish his concurrent role as acting managing director.