You are here

Home > Technology

Nepal's first robot waiter is ready for orders

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181116_NVROBOT16A546_3619042.jpg
Naulo opened its doors four months ago and their robot waiters have been a big draw, attracting curious customers of all ages.
PHOTO: AFP

Kathmandu

"PLEASE enjoy your meal," says Nepal's first robot waiter, Ginger, as she delivers a plate of steaming dumplings to a table of hungry customers.

The poor Himalayan nation is better known for its soaring mountain peaks than technological prowess, but a group of self-taught young innovators are seeking to change that.

Local start-up Paaila Technology built Ginger, a 1.5 metre tall robot, from scratch and programmed her to understand both English and Nepali.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bilingual humanoid robot - named Ginger after a common ingredient in Nepali cuisine - can even crack jokes like Apple's Siri or Amazon's Alexa.

Three 'Gingers' work at Naulo restaurant in the dusty capital Kathmandu, where pot-holed roads and crumbling buildings still bear the scars of a powerful earthquake that hit more than three years ago.

"This is our testing ground. We are fine-tuning it with responses from our customers," Binay Raut, CEO of the company, told AFP. The team of 25 young engineers - Mr Raut is the oldest at 27 - worked for months to build the robot, welding and moulding the prototype by hand in their tiny three-roomed office.

What Nepal lacks in tech infrastructure the engineers made up for in ingenuity - Ginger's sleek-looking plastic body was painted in a neighbourhood car workshop.

Naulo opened its doors four months ago and their robot waiters have been a big draw, attracting curious customers of all ages.

Ginger, who is able to sense movement and obstacles, deftly navigates the crowded restaurant carrying trays laden with food. Customers order via a touch screen menu fitted into the tables, and Ginger is called to the kitchen when dishes are ready.

"It was a completely new experience," said 73-year-old Shalikram Sharma, who was born before televisions were available in Nepal.

Ginger has become quite a selfie-star and is often distracted from her work by children keen to get a photo with the sleek robot. "They look so good. I could not believe they were made in Nepal," said Neelam Kumar Bimali, a diner enjoying an evening meal with his family.

With its eyes on the global market, Paaila Technology is in the process of patenting its design to sell at home and abroad. The World Economic Forum recently predicted that by 2025 more than half of all jobs will be performed by robots - almost twice as many as today. That is a trend Ginger's creators are banking on.

At present, a few human waiters help Ginger but an upgrade is in the works that should make Naulo entirely robot-run. AFP

Technology

Uber posts US$1b quarterly loss as growth in bookings slows

Cisco shines as new areas of business pay off

Walmart's LatAm delivery app eyeing Canada, US

Data breaches are now a case of when, not if

Element AI forges partnerships with GIC, SGInnovate, SMU

Blockchain-based firm MVL Foundation unveils cab booking app TADA Taxi

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

2018-11-12T041019Z_1678418836_RC1E4F897C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-RESULTS.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's transformation plan bearing fruit despite fuel-related cost pressures

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

doc72rkxg45hvd1jygj559w_doc6ux6k3n5u6gqq0l95s.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

Lawrence Wong, Redas chief give different takes on cooling measures

fintech.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-condo-151021.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

New private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September amid absence of new launches

Nov 15, 2018
Startups

GrabPay wallets to allow instant remittance overseas from early 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening