You are here

Home > Technology

New chips to bring Mac computers into iPhone ecosystem

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 6:42 AM

nz_timcook_230632.jpg
Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the move represents "a huge leap forward for the Mac," which would get a more powerful and energy-efficient system that operates more like Apple's mobile devices.
PHOTO: AFP PHOTO /APPLE INC./HANDOUT

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple said on Monday it would build its own chips to power its Mac computers to create a "common architecture" that allows the devices to run the same apps as those on the iPhone and iPad.

The news came at the annual Apple developer conference - a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic - where the tech giant announced a series of product updates including details of its upcoming iOS 14 software powering its popular handsets.

The new "Apple silicon" initiative ends a longstanding partnership with chipmaker Intel and enables the computers to run the same apps as those on iPhones.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the move represents "a huge leap forward for the Mac," which would get a more powerful and energy-efficient system that operates more like Apple's mobile devices.

Mr Cook said the first of the new Mac computers will be shipping by the end of the year and that the change would help lead to "a common architecture for all of our products."

SEE ALSO

Apple reverses course, closes some US stores in virus hotspots

This means developers can more easily create services which can run across the range of Apple products and devices, the company said.

"Apple has made an important point that by designing their own silicon it has helped them keep pushing performance in ways merchant silicon vendors can't," said Ben Bajarin, analyst at Creative Strategies.

NEW LOOK ON IPHONE 

Apple also offered a first look at its iOS 14 for the iPhone which gives a new look to its home screen and allows users to more easily manage their apps.

The new operating system will organize apps into a cleaner "app library" with the most frequently used ones prominently featured.

The update "transforms the most iconic elements of the iPhone experience, starting with the biggest update we've ever made to the home screen," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering.

Apple said the software would include a "digital car key" allowing the iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and start a car. The virtual key for compatible car models can be shared using messages, or disabled if a device is lost.

Apple said iOS 14 would also include a translate feature for 11 languages powered by its Siri digital assistant and allow for "app clips" or fragments of apps that can be quickly downloaded and used for transactions at partner merchants and services.

A revamped Apple Maps app will for the first time include directions for bicycles, a feature which has been available for years on Google Maps.

Updated software for the Apple Watch, known as watchOS7, will include a series of health and fitness features including improved sleep tracking and automatic handwashing detection to help users clean their hands for the 20 seconds recommended by health officials to help prevent virus spreading.

Apple announced its upcoming Mac operating system will be known as "Big Sur" with more immersive features and improved privacy.

The updated iPadOS14 will add new features for the Apple Pencil which can be used on the tablets.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Microsoft ends game streaming, teams up with Facebook

Nintendo cools mobile ambitions after Animal Crossing success

Need for speed: Japan supercomputer is world's fastest

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Valuetronics with 'hold' call

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani joins club of world's 10 richest

Nintendo chills mobile ambitions after Animal Crossing success

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Trudeau slams 'political' detentions, after China spy charges

[OTTAWA] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday blasted China's detention of two Canadians for "political ends,"...

Jun 23, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Trump to extend US work visa freeze to year-end: White House

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will prolong a ban on US employment permits to year-end and broaden it to...

Jun 23, 2020 06:46 AM
Technology

Microsoft ends game streaming, teams up with Facebook

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft said on Monday it was throwing in the towel on its livestream gaming platform and teaming...

Jun 23, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

Two more Trump campaign staffers positive for Covid-19

[WASHINGTON] Two more members of US President Donald Trump's campaign staff who helped organise his weekend election...

Jun 23, 2020 06:43 AM
Life & Culture

England to reopen cinemas and galleries next month

[LONDON] Cinemas, museums and galleries in England will reopen on July 4 in the next phase of easing the coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.