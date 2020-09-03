You are here

Home > Technology

New cybersecurity platform in Singapore to groom talent, run annual summit

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 1:28 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

A NEW platform in Singapore will seek to develop cybersecurity talent, build a cybersecurity ecosystem and raise awareness of the importance of cybersecurity among fintechs, financial institutions and other sectors in the city-state.

Named the @-Wise Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, it is established by the Singapore FinTech Association, AMTD Foundation, AMTD Digital, Canada's University of Waterloo as well as workforce and mobility platform iQ4.

The five parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the centre to be headquartered in Singapore, they said in a joint press statement on Thursday.

The knowledge adviser will be Ernst & Young Advisory, while the supporting organisations are the Hong Kong government-owned fintech hub Cyberport, AMTD Foundation and Infinity Power.

In terms of education, the upcoming platform will set up training programmes to train and certify the workforce in cybersecurity skills.

SEE ALSO

Property portal 99 Group appoints CTO; to hire 100 tech staff in 12 months

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It also plans to organise an annual cybersecurity summit with Singapore as the first stop, before expanding to other locations in South-east Asia and the Greater Bay Area. It will organise seminars and roundtable discussions among industry leaders as well, and provide cyber-risk mitigation products and strategies.

In addition, the @-Wise Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence plans to foster a startup ecosystem in the cybersecurity domain, and deepen connections across organisations and industries.

And in the area of research and development, it will enable strong collaboration on the international, regional and national levels.

The platform seeks to promote Singapore as an international hub for cybersecurity and contribute to the city-state's Smart Nation vision, according to the joint statement.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore's chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty noted that the demand for cybersecurity talent is "at an unprecedented level globally" due to the surge in digitalisation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, organisations are dealing with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats during the pandemic.

"The @-Wise Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence will accelerate the development of a next-generation cybersecurity workforce, and is a laudable effort and a step in the right direction to deepen capabilities," Mr Mohanty added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 01:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

JEFFERIES Singapore has upgraded its recommendation on Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) and Suntec Real Estate...

Sep 3, 2020 01:02 PM
Government & Economy

Typhoon Maysak drenches North and South Korea

[BUSAN] A powerful typhoon drenched both Koreas on Thursday, killing at least one person in the South and inundating...

Sep 3, 2020 12:59 PM
Garage

Ant's mega IPO sets up Jack Ma to escalate war with Tencent

[SHANGHAI] Ant Group's late-summer initial public offering (IPO) filing drove home why the business - backed by 711...

Sep 3, 2020 12:46 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea plans to create 20t won fund for 'New Deal' economic initiatives

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance ministry said on Thursday the government plans to create a 20 trillion won (S$22.9...

Sep 3, 2020 12:46 PM
Garage

Robinhood faces SEC probe related to deals with high-speed traders: report

[BENGALURU] Robinhood Markets Inc faces a probe by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its early...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.