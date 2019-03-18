You are here

Home > Technology

New rules to keep Singapore contractors clear of underground cables

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 12:55 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CONTRACTORS carrying out earthworks in Singapore now face standardised rules for projects done near underground telecommunication cables, under a new framework to minimise service disruptions from cable cuts.

They must get relevant service layout plans from telecom players and hire licensed cable detection workers to physically mark where the cables in the area are, before works start.

Joint site meetings and joint trial hole inspections must also be held to verify the location of the cables, with the contractors, cable detection workers and network operators all present.

The new framework, which was announced on Monday, will take effect on June 1, 2019. Failure to comply with the requirements will be taken as a violation of the Telecommunications Act. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rules were jointly developed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Singapore's telecommunication network operators, and also involved industry talks with major contractors.

The IMDA said its investigations into previous cable cuts found that most incidents took place because the contractors did not follow procedures laid out by operators. On top of that, the procedures were not standardised across more than 20 network operators "and vary in terms of standard and comprehensiveness" - a situation that the regulator said "may lead to confusion among the contractors".

"The earthworks requirements will therefore enhance clarity and facilitate compliance for earthworks contractors, who will now only have to comply with a standardised set of requirements," the IMDA said.

IMDA deputy chief executive Aileen Chia, who is also director-general of telecoms and post, noted in a press statement that Singapore's digital economy "is built on resilient connectivity".

"We are encouraged by our industry's positive reception to this initiative, and will continue to work with them and the construction industry to prevent telecommunication cable cuts and reduce inconvenience to our consumers and businesses," Ms Chia added.

Tay Yeow Lian, managing director of networks at telco Singtel, said in the same statement that the tighter rules "will raise operational standards in the industry, help reduce inadvertent cable cuts and minimise disruptions to customers".

Recent outages that made the news include a major fibre broadband disruption in eastern Singapore in November 2018. About 10,000 subscribers lost Internet access and landline phone and pay-television services, after a third-party contractor cut cables during construction works in Tampines.

Member of Parliament Ong Teng Koon (Marsiling-Yew Tee) cited the disruption in Parliament in March 2019, noting that the digital economy "is built on the assumption of uninterrupted access to the Internet". "But no matter how much service providers invest to ensure 99.999 per cent uptime, it can be undone by failure at the infrastructure level," he then said, warning of "potentially catastrophic business consequences".

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
5 Gojek on track to launch integrated suite of benefits for its drivers
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo says to close all Singapore operations, lay off staff on continued trading suspension

BP_construction_180319_78.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
SME

Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study

BP_NODX_180319_58.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economists' expectations

Mar 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, OUE Lippo Healthcare, OUE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening